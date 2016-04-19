Dr. Heiney found guilty in MI, out on bond in Lucas Co. - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Dr. Heiney found guilty in MI, out on bond in Lucas Co.

By Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
MONROE COUNTY, MI (WTOL) -

A former orthopedic doctor has been found guilty, again. 

Jake Heiney's trial in Monroe County only lasted a day and a half before a judge ruled he was guilty of inappropriately touching his female patients. 

The former doctor was found guilty of two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct after former patients testified the doctor fondled their breasts during exams for back pain. 

Heiney had waved his right to a jury trial Monday. So without the need for a jury to be picked, the trial began. Witnesses were called and closing arguments were delivered Tuesday. Judge White in Monroe County District Court then delivered the verdict later that afternoon. He found the former doctor to be guilty of inappropriately touching female patients while alone with him in his Lambertville orthopedic office. 

Jake Heiney's attorney, Lorin Zaner, says he's disappointed with the verdict and his client will appeal this ruling. 

Heiney's Attorney has already filed an appeal for the guilty verdict here in Lucas County. The appeals court has allowed Heiney to be released from jail on bond while awaiting the outcome, which could take up to a year. 

Heiney, however, could be sent back to jail after being sentenced in Monroe County. The maximum time he faces is four years behind bars. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:31:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly