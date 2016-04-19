BBB: Watch out for door-to-door driveway pavers - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

BBB: Watch out for door-to-door driveway pavers

It's a scam that happens every summer - driveway pavers going door-to-door, hustling you out of your money.

Dick Eppstein with the Better Business Bureau says they try to trick you into letting them re-do your driveway, but hiring them can be risky.  

He says they show up on your doorstep and often claim to be "doing a job down the street." They noticed that your driveway was in bad shape, and they have "a little sealer left and they can do your driveway very cheaply."

Consumers who hire these people often report that the workmanship was shoddy and the material they used was inferior.

Some victims were talked into paying in advance, whereupon the paver disappeared and never did the driveway at all!

Some report that they were given a really low price up front, but when the job was done the price was jacked up!

There are many legitimate driveway sealers in our community. Hire a local reputable one, and be sure to get their BBB report first.

If you see suspicious pavers moving through your neighborhood, alert the police department or sheriff's office.

To report a scam to the Better Business Bureau call 419-531-3116 or 1-800-743-4222.  

