Interchange rebuild project set to begin next month in Perrysburg

By Amanda Fay, Anchor
PERRYSBURG, OH (WTOL) -

Construction season is officially underway and there are a number of projects on the docket for the Ohio Department of Transportation. The next big one to prepare for will impact traffic in and out of Perrysburg. 

To rebuild the I-475/I-75 interchange in Perrysburg two major ramps will close. The first, if you're heading from the Levis Commons area to downtown Toledo. The detour is southbound I-75 to SR 582 and back north. WTOL clocked it, and it'll cost you an extra 12 minutes. 

The second ramp closure is if you're heading north on I-75, say from Bowling Green to the Levis Commons area, ODOT is asking drivers to take I-75 northbound to SR 795 and then back south. That will take you an additional nine minutes. 

"Right now, as you know, there's kind of a weave between lanes of traffic. Throughout this closure and when we rebuilt the interchange, that will be eliminated and there will be a much more efficient traffic flow once we're done," said Brian French, ODOT area engineer.

The detours are set to begin in mid to late May, and are expected to last about 120 days or four months.  

ODOT wants to remind drivers not to rely on your GPS to get through the interchange over the next few months.  

