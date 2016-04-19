Suspended driver causes crash in downtown Toledo

An image from the scene at the intersection of Huron and Jackson (Source: WTOL)

Three people are in the hospital after a crash in downtown Toledo Tuesday morning.

According to reports, a suspended driver was making an illegal left turn and caused the crash.

This happened at the intersection of Jackson and Huron.

The man was taken to the hospital along with two other injured persons who have not yet been identified.

He is expected to face charges after he receives treatment.

