Nice! Peach Slices, Mixed Fruit voluntarily recalled

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action: Local family waits to receive memorial stone for loved one

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action: Toledo Memorial Park offers to help families awaiting gravestones

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A photo of the stump left in Maria Vasquez's yard. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action: Elderly Toledo woman scammed by tree removal co.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

Fremont man, scammed out of $8,000, warning others of online scammers

West State Line Road is a less traveled through street between Lewis and Telegraph. Approaching the intersection at Telegraph is where it gets treacherous.

A report from the Food and Drug Administration announced a company has voluntarily recalled two products due to concerns over glass.

Milky Way International Trading Corp. is recalling Nice! Peach Slices and Nice! Mixed Fruit in 8-ounce glass jars over concerns that glass could be ingested while eating the fruit.

These products are distributed at Walgreens stores nationwide.

There has been one complaint pertaining to the peaches but none so far of the mixed fruits.

check your kitchen for: Item # 80894 Nice! Brand Peach Slices in Light Syrup 8oz.

Read more information about the recall from the FDA.

