Nice! Peach Slices, Mixed Fruit voluntarily recalled

A report from the Food and Drug Administration announced a company has voluntarily recalled two products due to concerns over glass.

Milky Way International Trading Corp. is recalling Nice! Peach Slices and Nice! Mixed Fruit in 8-ounce glass jars over concerns that glass could be ingested while eating the fruit.

These products are distributed at Walgreens stores nationwide.

There has been one complaint pertaining to the peaches but none so far of the mixed fruits.

check your kitchen for: Item # 80894 Nice! Brand Peach Slices in Light Syrup 8oz.

