Funeral service held Tuesday for slain Ohio officer

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Funeral services are set for an Ohio police officer who was fatally shot when a man opened fire on a SWAT team that was trying to arrest him.

Columbus SWAT officer Steven M. Smith was shot in a standoff April 10 and died two days later. Forty-four-year-old Lincoln Rutledge is charged with a preliminary count of aggravated murder in the slaying. Other charges are expected.

A public defender assigned to Rutledge has declined to discuss the charges against him.

The funeral for the 54-year-old Smith is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Paul the Apostle Roman Catholic Church in Westerville in suburban Columbus.

Police say Smith's name will be carved on a stone memorial as the 54th Columbus police officer to die in the line of duty.

