Funeral service held Tuesday for slain Ohio officer - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Funeral service held Tuesday for slain Ohio officer

Posted by WTOL Staff
Connect
Steven M. Smith (Source: Columbus Police Department) Steven M. Smith (Source: Columbus Police Department)
(AP/WTOL) -

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Funeral services are set for an Ohio police officer who was fatally shot when a man opened fire on a SWAT team that was trying to arrest him.

Columbus SWAT officer Steven M. Smith was shot in a standoff April 10 and died two days later. Forty-four-year-old Lincoln Rutledge is charged with a preliminary count of aggravated murder in the slaying. Other charges are expected.

A public defender assigned to Rutledge has declined to discuss the charges against him.

The funeral for the 54-year-old Smith is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Paul the Apostle Roman Catholic Church in Westerville in suburban Columbus.

Police say Smith's name will be carved on a stone memorial as the 54th Columbus police officer to die in the line of duty.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribute

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:31:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly