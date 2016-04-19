TRAFFIC: Monroe St. down to one lane near hospital

Traffic is down to one lane on Monroe Street each way near Toledo Hospital.
This is due to the need for bridge repair and construction between Parkview Avenue and Inwood Drive.
ODOT reports construction between these two streets will go on until September.
