Key Bank partners with Toledo Fair Housing Center to provide loans and access

TOLEDO, OH

The Toledo Fair Housing Center has partnered with Key Bank to allow more Toledo residents to become home owners and more widespread access to bank branches in the area.

More than 3-million dollars in local investment will benefit underserved neighborhoods in a plan that went into effect March 31 of 2016.

Michael Marsh of the Center said, "We went to Key Bank and started a conversation with them about how can we improve financial services and opportunities to people in communities of color within the City of Toledo."

Marsh says that after talking with the institution over several years, a collaboration was formed which included a plan for more branch access and a minimum of 3 years accessibility in chosen locations.

"Having a physical presence in the neighborhood allows choice of home owners and residents in the neighborhood where they can go to get checks cashed and obtain loans for home repairs or maybe, purchase a home, something like that," Marsh said.

Key Bank is also partnering with Community Development  Financial Institutions - serving the City of Toledo to get loan money into the neighborhoods under this new plan.

The 3-million dollars will be invested at these locations over the next 5 years.

Marsh says,"They have their fingers on the pulse of their communities that they serve and are very targeted to certain neighborhoods - like communities of color, neighborhoods that have been disinvested over time or overlooked by traditional lenders."

