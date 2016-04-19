UT scientists discuss Zika, Ebola virus at Science Café

Scientists from the University of Toledo will discuss the risks and prevention associated with the Zika and Ebola viruses for anyone interested in learning more on the subject on Tuesday.

The Science Café will be hosted by Calvino's Pizza at 3141 West Central Avenue from 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Dr. Douglas Leaman, professor and chair of the Department of Biological Sciences at UT, and Dr. Travis Taylor, assistant professor and virologist in the Department of Medical Microbiology and Immunology will lead an informal discussion to help educate participants on the issues the U.S. faces with a focus on travel, treatment and current trends regarding these diseases.

"Our experts are here to educate people in the Toledo community who may be worried about our vulnerability in northwest Ohio or how to protect loved ones from becoming infected. Through these ongoing Science Café events, we seek to engage the public, advance general knowledge and promote what our university researchers are doing," said Director of UT's Lake Erie Center and ecology professor Carol Stepien.

According to a press release from the University, Zika is a mosquito-born virus that is linked to birth defects like microcephaly. Ebola is a deadly virus that can be transmitted through secretions or blood from person-to-person.

Two people have died from Ebola in the U.S. since 2014.

More than 300 U.S. citizens have been infected with Zika after returning from other countries.

Tuesday's Science Café was organized by the scientific research society Sigma Xi of UT.

