Painful virus targets small children this spring

A painful, highly contagious virus called Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease is spreading across the country.

The CDC reports spring is the most common time the virus is spread.

Symptoms of the virus are red sores or blisters on the hands, feet and mouth. It is very contagious and transmitted through close contact in the air - sneezing, coughing and other contact with contaminated objects.

"Good hand-washing and hygiene are key," said Dr. Francis Rogalski of Pediatric Care Associates. "Don't share drinking glasses. Even surfaces that get coughed on can have viruses that live for a short period of time."

Parents are urged to wipe surfaces and toys with disinfectant this spring.

"The major concern is dehydration," Rogalski said. "Small children refuse to eat because it hurts so much."

