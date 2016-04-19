Maumee man to be arraigned for pawning disabled man's property

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Toledo Police Department reported an arrest of a Maumee man for stealing from a disabled person.

Bartholomew Schultz allegedly stole several items from the adult, pawned them, and then stole money from his wallet.

Among the items stolen and sold were 11 Xbox games and a 32" Element television. The defendant also sold the victim's 52" Plasma TV while at the victim's house and took $57 out of the victim's wallet.

Police estimated the total loss at $1,326.

Schultz is scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday, April 19 at 9 a.m. for one count of theft from an elderly or disabled adult.

Currently, his connection to the victim is unknown.

