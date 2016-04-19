Maumee man to be arraigned for pawning disabled man's property - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Maumee man to be arraigned for pawning disabled man's property

Bartholomew Schultz (Source: Toledo Police Department) Bartholomew Schultz (Source: Toledo Police Department)

Toledo Police Department reported an arrest of a Maumee man for stealing from a disabled person.

Bartholomew Schultz allegedly stole several items from the adult, pawned them, and then stole money from his wallet.

Among the items stolen and sold were 11 Xbox games and a 32" Element television. The defendant also sold the victim's 52" Plasma TV while at the victim's house and took $57 out of the victim's wallet.

Police estimated the total loss at $1,326.

Schultz is scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday, April 19 at 9 a.m. for one count of theft from an elderly or disabled adult.

Currently, his connection to the victim is unknown.

