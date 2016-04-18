Warm weather: Mosquito prevention and protection

As temperatures start to warm up, mosquitoes will soon make a comeback for the season.

The Wood County Health District says the biting bug should be here any time now.

"That's going to be dependent partly on weather, partly on the rain that we get that creates some of the flooded areas that will be perfect breeding grounds for them to really reproduce and come out at this time," said Ben Batey with the Wood County Health District.

To keep them off your property there are some simple steps.

"Standing water is the big thing. So the mosquitoes breed in standing water and it usually has to be water that's been there for about a week," said Batey.

Around the house, the health district recommends getting rid of water in everything from flower pot trays to wheel barrows. Remove trash that can hold water, like old tires or cans, check gutters, and treat rain barrels.

Once the prevention part is done, the health district says you need to protect yourself.

"Clothing is a deterrent to them, so if you wear sleeves, and long pants, and socks to prevent that. That's something difficult in the summer weather. So then you look at things like bug spray with proper deet in it," said Batey.

He also recommends avoiding times when mosquitoes are most active like dawn and dusk.

The health district says even though there's been a lot of talk about the zika virus the last few months, people should not be overly concerned about the threat of zika or other mosquito borne diseases.

"I don't think anyone in our area should be so concerned about zika virus or the other viruses that mosquitoes transmit that they should limit their activities outside," said Batey.

The health district says though exposure is not a major concern in our area now, they will continue to monitor for any changes.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.