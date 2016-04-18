Ramp from I-75 to I-280 southbound reopens after rollover crash

An image of one of the vehicles involved in a rollover crash on the entrance ramp to I-280. (Source: WTOL)

A nasty crash left one person seriously injured and a ramp closed for hours Monday night in Toledo.

This happened around 8:30 p.m. on the entrance ramp to I-280 southbound from I-75 northbound.

The crash involved two vehicles. Both ended up flipping over.

No names have been released at this time.

One person reportedly suffered serious injuries.

The ramp remained closed both during the investigation and after the vehicles were removed.

It has since reopened to traffic.

