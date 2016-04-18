Catching up with DeShone Kizer about the Spring Game and QB battle

The Notre Dame Spring Game in South Bend saw quite the quarterback battle between Malik Zaire and Toledo native DeShone Kizer.

Last year, Kizer got the starting nod when Zaire got hurt in the second game of the season against Virginia.

With Zaire out for the season, Kizer stepped up to lead the Irish in a regular season record of 10-2 - losing only to ranked teams Clemson and Sanford.



Notre Dame also earned a berth to the Fiesta Bowl with Kizer as QB where they faced defending national champs Ohio State Buckeyes.

Kizer says he'll take the lessons he learned from last season into this year.

"To be able to take some of those experiences I had last year with throwing balls in the dirt and reading defenses and developing all year; those experiences give me qualities and game traits that you can't really put out there," the Central grad said. "You can have all the arm and talent in the world and be such a great quarterback, but you can't pretend to be in a Fiesta Bowl. So, I was able to develop from that and try to mentally change myself into a guy where any situation - I can go out there and be great."

Fast-forward to this spring season.

Zaire is back and healthy and the Irish's head coach Brian Kelly has a quarterback battle on his hands.

Both players only played the first half. Kizer looked good on the ground and in the air.

"This spring was a great opportunity for me to not have a game plan and to be able to learn how to do things on my own," he said. "I was able to make some of the right checks and also made some wrong checks that I can learn from. And right now, on day fifteen of spring practice, I really think that I have a great grasp of the offense and where we want to head with it."



In the Blue-Gold Spring Game, Kizer threw for 113 yards and ran for another 21.

Even given these stats, coach Kelly has not given the nod to put Kizer in as first string yet.

"I think I'll have to make a judgement call," Kelly said. "I don't know when I'll make it, but I'm going to have to. They'll be a time where I'm going to have to say 'There's our quarterback, let's go with him, we're all in, and let's move forward.' They're both that good; I already know that."

Kizer says he can only control himself and his play.

"This is just not in my hands, you know, all I can do is just go out and compete and better myself to put myself into a position so when they do decide to make a decision that maybe it'll lean my way. If it doesn't, then I'll continue to figure out a way that I'm going to help this team. I didn't come here for personal goals. I didn't come here to win Heisman. I didn't come here to make it to the NFL," Kizer said. "I came here to win a national championship for Notre Dame and I'm going to do whatever it takes to do that."

Kelly agrees that Kizer managed the game well and showed starting player charisma. The coach also says he wants to work with him on scoring more in the red zone leading us all to believe the quarterback battle will carry on in to the summer and preseason camp for ND.

This is a challenge Kizer is looking forward to...



"This season is going to be fun," he said. "This off-season is going to be great. Obviously we have two great quarterbacks who can win a lot of games, and with that, I just have to make sure that I put the focus on myself. If I try to compare every throw with him, you know, it's just going to go downhill. I just got to make sure that, being the quarterback I am, that I develop myself and put myself in the best position that when a decision does need to be made it does lead my way. And if it doesn't go that way, then I'll continue to grind and hopefully I get the same opportunity I had last year."

