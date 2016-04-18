Doctor guilty of groping women, faces trial in Michigan also

A local doctor who was already found guilty of inappropriately touching his female patients here in Lucas County is standing trial again in Michigan.

Jury selection was supposed to began Monday morning in the trial of Jake Heiney in Monroe County, but in a last minute move, he waved his right to a jury trial.

This means Judge White, who’s overseeing the case, will now determine if the former doctor is guilty, rather than a jury.

Heiney was found guilty of groping two female patients who were complaining of hip and shoulder pain.

In Michigan, Heiney faces two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct for similar claims.

Court documents say the orthopedic doctor fondled two patient's breasts during exams for back problems.

The trial in Monroe, is expected to last a week.

Heiney remains behind bars while the trial is underway, after being sentenced to six months in jail in Lucas County.

