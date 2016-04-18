ODOT begins work on Airport Highway

The Ohio Department of Transportation is working on intersection upgrades on Airport Highway.

According to ODOT, nightly from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m., overnight lane restrictions are possible on Airport Highway at Holland-Sylvania Road. This project

started April 17 and goes through November.

Additionally, starting Sunday, April 24, nightly from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m., overnight lane restrictions are possible on Airport Highway at Reynolds Road.

Additional restrictions will be announced.

The project is expected to be completed by December.

