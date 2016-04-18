ODOT begins work on Airport Highway - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

ODOT begins work on Airport Highway

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Ohio Department of Transportation is working on intersection upgrades on Airport Highway. 

According to ODOT, nightly from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m., overnight lane restrictions are possible on Airport Highway at Holland-Sylvania Road. This project
started April 17 and goes through November. 

Additionally, starting Sunday, April 24, nightly from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m., overnight lane restrictions are possible on Airport Highway at Reynolds Road. 

Additional restrictions will be announced.

The project is expected to be completed by December. 

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

