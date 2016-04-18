Lane closures on Monroe St. slow things down for construction

It's that time of year again, when construction overtakes Ohio roads.

Several projects began Monday, April 18.

Drivers on Monroe St. can expect delays between Parkview Avenue and Inwood Drive, as the Ohio Department of Transportation cuts down lanes to one. An ODOT spokesperson says that's because the Route 51 bridge is old and needs work.

For the Denture Center on Monroe St., it means construction and traffic right outside their doors.

"Definitely seen our fair share of construction around here, sometimes pretty steady, but for the most part they get it in, get it done, no problems outside of that usually," said Matt LaPlant, office manager.

LaPlant says they're not really worried about the construction hurting business.

"We got pretty good patients that come in, they find ways around," said LaPlant. "We're used to the construction, so I guess it's, we don't hear about it too much, nobody really complains too much about it."

Other businesses neighboring the construction aren't so sure.

"It should affect our business at some level, I don't know how much it's going to affect our business until it takes place," said Kelli Carpenter, manager at Stop and Go. "But yeah, I would assume it will affect our business at some level. It usually slows us down very much, and then the gas station down the road gets our business from it."

Carpenter says she's worried about your safety and people potentially causing accidents.

"It's just a lot of traffic and a lot of lane closures for this area, especially this corner is already busy and there's already a lot of accidents at this corner without construction, so with construction it's going to be a mess," said Carpenter.

The project is expected to be completed by September.

