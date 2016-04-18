Charges dropped against veteran, claims TPD destroyed property

A Toledo man with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) who was the victim of 'swatting' is claiming that Toledo police destroyed all of his property that was confiscated, and now he wants to be reimbursed.

Army Veteran Donald McGranahan called WTOL saying after charges were dropped from the swatting incident, he went to pick up his fire arms that were confiscated.

Labor Day 2015, 32-year-old Donald McGranahan's life took a huge turn. That day a fake 911 call was placed, stating that there was a dangerous situation happening inside his home. He was charged with inciting panic and obstructing official business.

But Monday those charges were officially dropped. His weapons were confiscated and when he went to pick them up from the police department he was told they were not there.

“All my firearms, my ammunition, objects from friends that gave their lives for this country, has all been destroyed and I'm not a happy camper,” said McGranahan.

The Iraq veteran reached out to his attorney Jerry Phillips, who told WTOL the department was not supposed to destroy the property and now they’re seeking full compensation.

“I have not been given these rights like everybody else has. Everyone is born with your bill of rights, but I went overseas and I earned mine. And with destruction of my property, they've denied me of my second amendment right and it makes me not want to live in this country,” said McGranahan.

Jeff Charles with the law department told WTOL upon their investigation they found out the guns had not been destroyed, but there was a misunderstanding in the property room.

On March 15, Toledo city council approved a $15,000 settlement for McGranahan.

