Boil advisory issued for west Toledo area

A boil advisory has been issued as the result of a water main break between Grantwood and Douglas.

During this period, the city of Toledo advises residents to boil all water used for consumption.

The advisory is for residents between 2353 Grantwood Dr. and 2470 Grantwood Dr.

Water is set to be restored on April 22.

