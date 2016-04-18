Toledo City Council to talk food trucks Tuesday

The conversation to change how food trucks operate in Toledo continues Tuesday with members of Toledo City Council.

Councilwoman Sandy Spang has proposed that food trucks operating in Toledo need four documents; a vendor's license, registration with the city, a valid health license and proof of $1 million liability insurance.

Spang says food trucks that meet the requirements will be given a sign to post on their truck.

Maggie Bauman, the operator of Grumpy's On The Go, says it would be nice to have more clear rules for food trucks to follow.

"And hopefully we'll have different opportunities with the cities to do more events, and it will be, instead of each event that we go to, having to submit all this paperwork, there's just one centralized location where it's all, you know, together and stored," said Bauman.

Bauman says her only concern is that she doesn't want the legislation to make it too expensive for out-of-town trucks or start ups to get the certifications.

City council members will talk food trucks Tuesday at 4 p.m. at One Government Center.

A decision on the issue won't be decided until all of city council votes.

