WTOL 11 sits down with 3rd person of interest in Heather Bogle case

A third person of interest is being investigated in the death of Heather Bogle.

Tuesday, WTOL 11 sat down with the man police are looking into. He says he's innocent, but that's not all.

It's been more than a year since 28-year-old Heather Bogle was found dead in the trunk of her car.

To date three person's of interest have emerged. Back in May, 24-year-old Keyona Bor and 34-year-old Omar Satchel were named in the case.

The latest to be named is 26-year-old Kayree Jeffery.

Jeffery reached out WTOL to tell his side of the story.

He says he did not murder or have any involvement in the death of Bogle. He says he does know Omar Satchel, but nothing about him would make him think he's a killer.

"I will volunteer to take a lie detector test, whatever I need to do to let the public know I didn't have anything to do with this. Like I want them to do that. Like if the public ask for it, I'm sure it will be done," said Jeffery.

Anyone with more information on the case should contact the Sandusky County Sheriff's Office.

