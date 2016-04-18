WTOL 11 sits down with 3rd person of interest in Heather Bogle c - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

WTOL 11 sits down with 3rd person of interest in Heather Bogle case

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
Connect
Heather Bogle (Source: WTOL) Heather Bogle (Source: WTOL)
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

A third person of interest is being investigated in the death of Heather Bogle. 

Tuesday, WTOL 11 sat down with the man police are looking into. He says he's innocent, but that's not all.

It's been more than a year since 28-year-old Heather Bogle was found dead in the trunk of her car.

TIMELINE: A history of the Heather Bogle case

To date three person's of interest have emerged. Back in May, 24-year-old Keyona Bor and 34-year-old Omar Satchel were named in the case.

The latest to be named is 26-year-old Kayree Jeffery. 

Jeffery reached out WTOL to tell his side of the story.  

He says he did not murder or have any involvement in the death of Bogle. He says he does know Omar Satchel, but nothing about him would make him think he's a killer. 

"I will volunteer to take a lie detector test, whatever I need to do to let the public know I didn't have anything to do with this. Like I want them to do that. Like if the public ask for it, I'm sure it will be done," said Jeffery.  

Anyone with more information on the case should contact the Sandusky County Sheriff's Office.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:31:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly