Springfield student in custody after drunkenly punching resource officer

A Springfield High School student is accused of being intoxicated at school and assaulting a school resource officer.

The student was taken out of school in handcuffs Monday and eventually brought to the Juvenile Justice Center.

A detective with the Lucas County Sheriff's Office says when the resource officer got word that a student was intoxicated, he went to the cafeteria to escort the student to the office. That's when they say the student punched the officer and a struggle ensued.

The officer was able to get the student in cuffs and he was transported to the hospital to be checked out because, again, they say he was intoxicated.

The officer received a head injury in the scuffle, but is expected to be okay.

Officials say a case like this is unusual.

"Out at Springfield, I think it's been a little while since there's been a juvenile that has been as intoxicated as this individual was. He admitted to drinking half a bottle of vodka," said Sgt. Dave Carter.

That student is not being identified because he is a minor. He is expected to face several charges including assault on an officer, resisting arrest, underage consumption and a CCW charge for having a carpenter knife in his backpack.

