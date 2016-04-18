Trial date set for mother accused of tampering with evidence in - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Trial date set for mother accused of tampering with evidence in shooting of 6-yr-old daughter

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
Mecca Canty (Source: Toledo Police Department) Mecca Canty (Source: Toledo Police Department)
TOLEDO, OH

A trial date is set for a local mother accused of tampering with evidence in the shooting of her 6-year-old daughter. 

Prosecutors say Mecca Canty lied about how her daughter was shot back in December, and then cleaned up the crime scene to cover up evidence of the shooting. 

She's facing several charges, including child endangerment. 

Her trial is set to start on June 22.  

