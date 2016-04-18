Thousands of self-proclaimed nerds hit SeaGate for Fantasticon

Some fun was going on in downtown Toledo this weekend, as thousands of self-proclaimed nerds gathered at the SeaGate Centre for a big pop culture event, packed with comic books, posters and costumes.

Cult heroes, like actor Michael Dorn, also signed autographs for fans. He's known for his role in Star Trek - the Next Generation.

“The character I play, 'Worf,' kind of resonates with a lot of people. Honor, loyalty, he's kind of a big lug. I think they enjoy what he brings to the Star Trek universe,” said Dorn.

Event organizers say the show grows larger and larger every year.

More on the next Fantasticon here.

