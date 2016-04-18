Walk for Water held to raise awareness on lack of clean water in the world

To raise awareness in the lack of clean water in the world a Walk for Water event was held Sunday.

The Walk for Water attracted 300 people to the University of Toledo.

In the last three years, $31,000 has been raised for the cause.

The money will be used to build and purchase water purification units.

“We've installed them all over South America, some in Africa, over 220 units are out there now,” said Brian O’Shaughaessy, Walk for Water.

The units are provided at no cost to local communities in developing countries.

