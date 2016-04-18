Detroit officials urge lead testing on students under the age of six

Detroit city officials are urging students in the city under the age of six to undergo lead testing.

The school district found dangerous levels of lead in the water supply at many city schools.

Test results show more than a dozen schools in the danger zone with one school seeing 100 times the allowable limit of lead.

“We understand that parents and students and staff are concerned, and we're concerned with them, and that's why we did this testing as a precautionary measure,” said Michelle Zdrodowski, Detroit Public Schools.

City officials are demanding a formal plan of action from the system within the next 15 days.

Copy right 2016 WTOL/Associated Press. All rights reserved.