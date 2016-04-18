WATCH LIVE: WTOL hosts 24-hour sit-in for National Donate Life M - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

WATCH LIVE: WTOL hosts 24-hour sit-in for National Donate Life Month

WTOL partners with Life Connection of Ohio for the 6th annual 24-hour Donate Life Sit-In from April 19 - 20. (Source: WTOL) WTOL partners with Life Connection of Ohio for the 6th annual 24-hour Donate Life Sit-In from April 19 - 20. (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

On Tuesday, WTOL will host the sixth annual 24-hour sit-in to honor National Donate Life Month.

The sit-in starts at 9 a.m. and runs through Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the main studio of WTOL 11 on 730 N. Summit Street, Toledo.

According to a press release from Life Connection Ohio, transplant recipients, donor family members, living donors and those who support the cause will rotate in and out of the Green Chair - symbolic of lives saved and lost depending on whether it is occupied or empty.

MOBILE USERS: WATCH THE SIT-IN LIVE HERE

The goal of the event is to make people aware of the impact they can have on others by becoming donors themselves.

More than 121,000 people are waiting for life-saving organs nationally. This includes 31,000 people from Ohio alone.

Another person is added to this list every 10 minutes.

Life Connection of Ohio states one person has the power to save up to eight lives with organ donations and up to 50 through tissue donations.

Register as an organ and tissue donor here.

