Mother and daughter struck by car walking in south Toledo

A mother and daughter were hit by a car while walking in south Toledo.

This happened on Monday around 10:30 a.m. near the corner of Glendale Avenue and Charmaine.

According to police, Bertha Coley and her daughter Beth Coley were walking northbound in the crosswalk when they were hit by a car turning eastbound out of UTMC's parking lot.

The car had a green light.

Both Coley and her daughter were transported to UTMC by Life Squad with serious injuries.

Bertha Coley was treated for a head injury which required sutures.

Neither woman sustained life-threatening trauma.

The man driving the car, John Hoskins, was cited by police.

No arrest was made.

