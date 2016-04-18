Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson - April 17, 2016

This week on Leading Edge Jerry invites Lucas County Commissioner Carol Contrada and Judge Gene Zmuda to the table to talk about the criminal justice system and how to rectify overcrowding with new assessments and programs.

Then, Scott Sylak, Executive Director of Lucas County Mental Health Recovery Services explains how to get help from three different counties with a just a phone call for the resources that match a person's insurance and situation.

Finally, Joe Napoli President and CEO of the Toledo Mud Hens/Walleye celebrates the up and coming pursuits of the downtown area as it continues to grow in location and economic benefit for the city and the region.

Don't miss Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson each Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WTOL 11 and 10:30 p.m. on FOX Toledo.

