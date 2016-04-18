UT partners with BP to keep budding engineers in the City

A press release from the University of Toledo announces a new partnership with BP will provide high school students with scholarships to UT that parlay into careers in the engineering industry.

In lieu of retention goals for homegrown engineers, a Rocket Engineering Prep Program will award full tuition and fee scholarships for select student of Toledo Public Schools to attend the UT College of Engineering.

This is only offered as a trade for the students' successful completion of three summer enrichment and mentoring programs within the college during their high school careers.

A celebration to honor the first students to be accepted into the program is scheduled for Tuesday, April 19 at 9:30 a.m.

During the event, the first class of TPS students will be recognized for their participation and acceptance into the engineering program.

BP Refinery Manager Mark Dangler said, "We believe this new bridge program will enhance our local talent pool of diverse engineering candidates and helps build upon our ongoing relationship with UT and supporting our community where we live and work."

