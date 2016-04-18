UT partners with BP to keep budding engineers in the City - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

UT partners with BP to keep budding engineers in the City

(Source: University of Toledo) (Source: University of Toledo)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A press release from the University of Toledo announces a new partnership with BP will provide high school students with scholarships to UT that parlay into careers in the engineering industry.

In lieu of retention goals for homegrown engineers, a Rocket Engineering Prep Program will award full tuition and fee scholarships for select student of Toledo Public Schools to attend the UT College of Engineering.

This is only offered as a trade for the students' successful completion of three summer enrichment and mentoring programs within the college during their high school careers.

A celebration to honor the first students to be accepted into the program is scheduled for Tuesday, April 19 at 9:30 a.m.

During the event, the first class of TPS students will be recognized for their participation and acceptance into the engineering program.

BP Refinery Manager Mark Dangler said, "We believe this new bridge program will enhance our local talent pool of diverse engineering candidates and helps build upon our ongoing relationship with UT and supporting our community where we live and work."

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:31:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly