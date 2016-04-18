Fatal crash between van and bicycle reported in Harrison Twp

A woman riding a bike was killed after a van crashed into her in Harrison Township.

The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported the accident happened on Sunday around 8:30 p.m.

Crystle Brower, 39, of rural Convoy, was riding northbound on SR 49 when a Chevrolet driven by Ray Litmer, 57, of convoy struck her from behind.

Brower was pronounced dead on the scene.

Litmer was not injured in the collision.

SR 49 was closed north of Wolfcale Road, but has since been reopened to traffic.

Alcohol was not believed to have been a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

