Fostoria train derailment site has been cleared, Columbus Ave is back open

Investigators from the CSX railway are investigating what may have caused eleven cars of a CSX train to derail near the Rail Park in Fostoria just after 6:30 a.m. Monday.

James Berry, who lives in the area, witnessed the crash.

"I just seen the train going and all I heard was cling clang boom boom and I was like 'Train derailment!'" said Berry.

The derailment closed Columbus Avenue and brought other railway traffic to a halt while first responders and CSX contractors searched the area for hazardous materials.

The train was pulling 232 cars with a variety of freight, including some hazardous materials, northbound to Toledo. No injuries were reported in the derailment, and none of the hazardous cargo being pulled were spilled. However, officials are cautioning everyone in the area to stay clear.

"There's a lot of stuff moving around and big opportunities for people to get hurt," said Fostoria Fire Department Captain Warren Digby. "We would like traffic and pedestrians to stay away if possible."

Fostoria police report the train cars have been moved and all of the roads are clear for traffic.

