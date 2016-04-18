Bridge shuts down in south Toledo due to safety concerns

A bridge in south Toledo was shut down for safety concerns.

The Marengo Street bridge off of River Road had originally reduced the load limit allotted on the infrastructure, but has since closed.

Falling apart: How safe are the bridges you drive over?

Kris Cousino, Senior Engineer says, "Anytime that we saw an area where it was feasible to make a repair - like add a stiffener plate to a vertical member or something, we would do those things to help the bridge have a longer life. And we feel that we did everything that we possibly could to keep the bridge open as long as we possibly could."

The City of Toledo is hoping ODOT will grant funding for future repairs or a replacement bridge.

Sources say it could be at least 3 years before the bridge is safe for travel again.

