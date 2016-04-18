Two-vehicle fatal crash under investigation in Lenawee County

Michigan State Police report a two-vehicle fatal crash that happened Sunday afternoon.

This happened around 3 p.m. in Woodstock Township, Lenawee County.

The crash involved a 45-year-old man from Cement City, MI and two people on a motorcycle, a 62-year-old male and 64-year-old female, from Monroe, MI.

According to a press release, the driver of the car was stopped in the eastbound lane of US-12 at the intersection of Brian O Drive waiting to make a left turn when he was struck from behind by the motorcycle.

Both the driver and passenger on the motorcycle suffered fatal injuries. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

Police reported the passenger of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but the driver was not.

All names are being withheld pending notification of families.

The crash remains under investigation.

