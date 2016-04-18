Toledo Fire Department investigates suspicious fire on Peck Street

An image of the duplex that was on fire Monday morning. (Source: WTOL)

Toledo fire officials are investigating a suspicious early morning fire on Peck Street near Chestnut in north Toledo.

The building is a vacant duplex.

TFD believes the fire started in the back of the building.

Most of the damage was done to the exterior of the duplex. There is minimal damage inside.

Crews were able to put out the fire quickly.

Investigators are still trying to determine whether or not it was arson.

