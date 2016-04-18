Crash across from Jeep plant knocks out power for area - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Crash across from Jeep plant knocks out power for area

An image of the pole and transformer that were knocked over in the crash. (Source: WTOL) An image of the pole and transformer that were knocked over in the crash. (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Hundreds of people were without power for a short time Monday morning due to a crash across from the Jeep plant in north Toledo. 

Toledo Edison says a car hit a pole around 2:40 a.m. on Stickney Avenue at Medcorp Drive. They say the car then drove into a fence causing further damage. 

A transformer was knocked out leaving much of Stickney Avenue and Manhattan Boulevard in the dark and traffic lights all the way to I-280 out.

Toledo Edison was immediately on the scene. Around 700 people were without power until shortly before 4 a.m.

The name of the driver has not yet been released. Crews say he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No word on his condition. 

