Kitchen fire spreads to attic in south Toledo

Toledo firefighters responded to a kitchen fire on Heatherbank Rd. in south Toledo on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters on the scene say the fire spread quickly from the kitchen to the attic.

People inside the house were able to make it outside safely.

Firefighters used ladders to attack the fire from the roof.

The fire caused major damage to the inside of the house.

