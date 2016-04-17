Viewing parties promise live game atmosphere for Toledo Walleye away games

The Toledo Walleye will be hosting watch parties in downtown Toledo for the team’s two away games in Reading, PA this week.

The parties begin at 6 p.m. at Fleetwood's Tap Room and NINE on Tuesday, April 19 and Wednesday, April 20.

The games will be shown live on multiple screens at both locations.

The puck drops for both games at 7 p.m.

WTOL 11’s Jordan Strack will be hosting the events along with Hall-of-Famer Kyle Rogers.

The Walleye and Reading Royals are tied in the best of seven series in the first round of the ECHL Eastern Conference playoffs.

Fleetwood's and NINE are on N. St. Clair St. in Hensville.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.