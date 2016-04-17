Crews respond to early morning fire at TPS building - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Crews respond to early morning fire at TPS building

(Source: Raycom Image Bank) (Source: Raycom Image Bank)
The fire was reported at a TPS maintenance building on South Hawley Road. (Source: WTOL) The fire was reported at a TPS maintenance building on South Hawley Road. (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A fire was reported at a Toledo Public Schools building on Sunday, April 17.

Toledo Fire Department is on the scene and reported the flames broke out inside of a locker on South Hawley Road around 6:30 a.m.

According to TFD, the fire was quickly contained but the cause is unclear.

No injuries were reported and no other significant damage was done to the rest of the building.

WTOL will update with the latest developments to this story.

    •   
