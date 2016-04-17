Crews respond to early morning fire at TPS building

The fire was reported at a TPS maintenance building on South Hawley Road. (Source: WTOL)

A fire was reported at a Toledo Public Schools building on Sunday, April 17.

Toledo Fire Department is on the scene and reported the flames broke out inside of a locker on South Hawley Road around 6:30 a.m.

According to TFD, the fire was quickly contained but the cause is unclear.

No injuries were reported and no other significant damage was done to the rest of the building.

