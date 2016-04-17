AIDS Walk Toledo keeps spotlight on AIDS

They were walking to keep the spotlight on AIDS at the AIDS Walk Greater Toledo on Sunday at International Park in east Toledo.

Organizers were hoping the walk would be the largest awareness event in Ohio.

The walk brought walkers, runners, civic leaders and community members together to raise funds for education and promotional activities for HIV/AIDS.

The goal for this year's event was to register 300 participants and raise $35,0000.

See more information on this event.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.