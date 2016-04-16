Campus walk promotes discussion of open carry laws

Dozens of people openly carried firearms on the campus of Bowling Green State University on Saturday afternoon as part of the Bowling Green State University Open Carry/Firearm Education walk.

According to the event page on Facebook "the purpose of the Walk is to inform and engage college students and the public about the right to keep and bear arms, including discussing how those rights are diminished by various laws - for instance, by making college campuses Criminal Empowerment Zones."

