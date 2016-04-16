Putnam County teacher under investigation for improper relationship

A teacher in the Putnam County school system is under police investigation following allegations that she had an improper relationship with a student.

The teacher is 24 years old and the alleged student is 16.

Continental Police Chief Andy Hardy says his department as well as the Putnam County Sheriff are both looking into the case.

Hardy reported no charges have been filed.

The police chief is waiting to obtain cell phones from both teacher and student to determine what has been shared.

According to Hardy, when the investigation is finished, a report will go to the Putnam County Prosecutor who will determine whether or not to file charges.

At this time no names have been released.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.