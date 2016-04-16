TFD investigates suspicious duplex fire in central Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TFD investigates suspicious duplex fire in central Toledo

Crews respond to a vacant duplex fire on Fernwood. (Source: WTOL) Crews respond to a vacant duplex fire on Fernwood. (Source: WTOL)
Heavy smoke was pouring from the roof at the scene of a central Toledo fire. (Source: WTOL) Heavy smoke was pouring from the roof at the scene of a central Toledo fire. (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo Fire Department is investigating a vacant duplex fire in central Toledo.

It happened on Fernwood just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke pouring from the roof and windows of the building.

No injuries were reported however, officials on scene say they believe the fire may have been intentionally set.

If you have any information, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

