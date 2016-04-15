Parents upset over handling of social media threat at Washington Local Schools

Not everyone is happy about how Washington Local Schools handled a social media threat.

Just before 9 A.M. Friday many parents in the district learned of a social media threat against Jefferson Junior High School through a pre-recorded message.

"You may have heard of a threat made last night made on Facebook regarding a school shooting today," said in a message from district superintendent Cherie Mourlam.

She goes on to say the situation is under control and there is no threat to students or staff. Then assures parents the problem was resolved.

"Our administrative and security teams were notified last night. Appropriate action took place during the night. And there was no danger to any student at any time," the message said.

But not all parents were satisfied with this message, especially when it didn't come out until after students were already in school.

"It is a little disappointing because I think if they were aware of the situation last night, we should have been aware of the situation last night," said Holly Mulherin, parent.

Her daughter goes to Washington Junior High just across campus. She says though her daughter doesn't attend Jefferson, she thought the message was vague and the district prevented her from making a choice about her child.

"They can assure you all you want, but at the end of the day, you're the parent and that's your child, you should have the, that's your decision to make, if you want to send your child to school having known that that threat was made," said Mulherin.

Now WTOL reached out to the district to find out more information about how they handled this.

They issued this statement:

"The safety of Washington Local students and staff is always our top priority. Had students been in any danger, we would have notified parents immediately so they could make decisions regarding their children. In this case, the situation had already been handled and there were no safety concerns regarding holding a normal school day."



