Police investigate shooting in north Toledo

Officers are investigating after one person was allegedly shot in north Toledo.

It happened around 8:30 P.M. on Bronson Ave.

Police on the scene could not provide WTOL with details of what happened. But a neighbor says he helped the victim.

"I was coming out my front door when I had my kids tell me that some guy was outside pointing a gun, and as I was opening the door, the dude got shot and ran down the street. I had to help him down, I had to grab a towel and everything else," said Nathan Arrson.

If you know anything about the shooting, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

