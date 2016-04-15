ODOT to reroute I-75 N onto I-280 S while bridges are built

ODOT is going ahead with a plan that would re-route traffic off of I-75 at the I-75/I-280 split in Toledo.



Northbound traffic on I-75 will be re-routed to I-280 southbound and Central Avenue to allow crews to build two new bridges for I-75.

While traffic is rerouted, the Central Avenue bridge over I-280 will be closed to local traffic to allow for continuous movement of I-75 traffic over the Central Avenue bridge.

That detour is set to begin next month, and will continue through December.

Construction of temporary ramps will begin next week and will not affect traffic flow.

This is part of a larger construction project at the I-75, I-280 interchange set for completion next year.

The northbound I-75 rerouting is expected to begin in May and continue through December.

