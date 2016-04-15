Walleye back in playoffs to the delight of fans and downtown bus - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Walleye back in playoffs to the delight of fans and downtown businesses

By Dick Berry, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Toledo Walleye are back in the post season playoffs in search of an ECHL Championship.

The battle cry of fans: Our Fish - Our Fight.

They came pouring into the Huntington Center optimistic that this is the year of the Walleye.

Last year, the team was eliminated in a heartbreaking triple overtime semi-final game.

But fans expect they'll bring home the Kelly Cup for the first time.

"I think the best thing about the Walleye is everyone gets along so good. Like a bunch of brothers," said Darren Schmitz.

A.J. Brown agrees.

"They played great last year but the chemistry between the players this year is great."

Downtown bars and restaurants like PizzaPapalis are packed because of the playoffs.

The Walleye have home ice advantage throughout the playoffs.

If the playoffs go the distance, sixteen additional games could be played at the Huntington Center.

Those are nights when the arena would normally be dark, not hosting an event to bring folks downtown.

"Anything to generate business downtown and bring people down here and showcase what we can offer. It's good for downtown," said PizzaPapalis manager David Keen.

And good for servers like Kelly Foster.

She's working extra hours because of the playoffs and found that hockey fans are better tippers.

"Because they love the sport. They come in, like to drink, eat, have fun with their families," said Kelly.

They're also folks who believe in their fighting fish.

