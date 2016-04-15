Man arrested for murder after death of 2-year-old in Findlay - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of a 2-year-old child in Findlay.

On March 31, police responded to a report of a 2-year-old being ‘unresponsive’.

Police were told that Breydon Ferrell had fallen out of his crib.

A police officer performed CPR on Breydon until EMS arrived and took the child to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

After an investigation, 28-year-old Brent Houdeshell, from Arlington, was arrested on April 15 and charged with Murder.

Houdeshell was arrested without incident and is incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center.

Police say Houdeshell and Breydon’s mother were in  a relationship at the time of the incident.

Additional charges are pending.

