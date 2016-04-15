Home owner furious lawn was treated with chemicals - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Home owner furious lawn was treated with chemicals

By Jonathan Monk, Reporter
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
LUCAS COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

What if a lawn care company treated your lawn instead of your neighbors. Sounds like a good deal right? Well, not for one homeowner in our area. 

A few days ago, a TrueGreen crew showed up to a property in western Lucas County to spray herbicide on the lawn. 

The problem is the owners did not pay for the service because they are nature conservationists. 

Erin Richardson has spent years transforming her property near Swanton into a miniature nature preserve. She has allowed any and all flora to grow in her lawn to bring in all kinds of insects and animals to the property. 

A few days ago, her barking dogs woke her up after she had returned home from her third shift job.

“And our gate is closed, and we have a no trespassing sign. So, I'm thinking someone is working on the other side of the fence,” said Erin Richardson.

She later found out a TrueGreen crew had come onto her property and sprayed herbicide to kill weeds and dandelions. They were supposed to spray her neighbor’s home. 

“I don't know what is going to happen about this, but I am very upset about it. My throat is scratchy, and you have witnessed it, that my sinuses are runny because I'm highly sensitive,” said Richardson. 

She is worried of the long term effect of the herbicide on her personal habitat.

“I would like all of these poisons taken off of my lawn. Seriously! I don't even care, I would replant the grass,” said Richardson. 

After this ordeal, Richardson has a message she would like viewers to take away. 

"Well, I encourage everyone to stop spraying their lawns and start planting native plants that will bring the bees and the butterflies,” said Richardson. 

WTOL spoke with the manager of TrueGreen Toledo over the phone. He said that they regrets this situation, and is open to a responsible resolution.

