After hung jury, body of Dana Rosendale exhumed for second time

The murder of Dana Rosendale is a story WTOL has been following for more than a year now. She was found on the side of the road in September of 1982 and died a couple days later.

Friday, her body was exhumed for a second time.

With the first trial resulting in a hung jury, both the prosecution and the defense felt that they needed the chance to examine Dana's remains one more time.

As hard as it is for the family to go through, Dana's daughter tells WTOL she's willing to do whatever it takes.

“I've gone 34 years and I'm not even 35 yet, and I haven't had my mom,” said Brittany Stork.

In a case like this, the prosecutor says they reexamine all their evidence to see what they can change, going into the next trial.

"One of the comments I got from the jury was that they wanted to see more. Well, as painful as it is, this is the more that I can give them,” said Prosecutor Paul Dobson.

Brittany says she didn't want to go through another exhumation, but it’s something she’s come to grips with.

"If this is what it takes for it to be done and to have justice and not carry this for the rest of my life, then this is what has to be done,” said Stork.

Dana's remains were taken to the coroner's office to be examined by experts from both the prosecution and the defense.

Russel Adkins second trial is set to start this summer.

